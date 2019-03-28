"I sincerely apologize if you feel that today's show was less than stellar," Williams wrote on Instagram, addressing an influx of concern for her well-being after a rough episode that aired on Dec. 20. "I'm on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. She had previously missed a taping on Dec. 17, and she fainted on her Halloween show, later attributing it to dehydration and overheating in her sparkly Statue of Liberty costume.

"As I reported earlier in the week," her post continued, "I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I've never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I've never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%."

She mentioned her ongoing battle with a thyroid condition ("don't cry for me, Argentina," she cheekily advised) and thanked her fans for their support and well wishes.

"I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks...Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!"