Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde Reunion Reveals the "Bend and Snap" Scene Was Totally Different

This Legally Blonde reunion is guaranteed to release some endorphins... and as Elle Woods famously said, "Endorphins make you happy!"

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, fans of the iconic romantic comedy reveled in nostalgia after the cast teamed up for one memorable reunion. Twenty years after the film's production, Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, Holland Taylor and others joined in on the fun. What, like it's hard?!

"Of all the movies that I've made, there is one that comes up more than any other and that is Legally Blonde," Reese began the virtual reunion. "And I think that's because of Elle Woods. I think she just inspired people to believe in themselves. She just has a true sense of herself and she always wants to see the best in others."

The actress even shared that Elle Woods has "inspired her to always keep an open mind and to be an advocate for myself and for other people in this world." If anything, Reese pointed out that what we could all use during this time is her character's uplifting "spirit."