Meghan Trainor Reveals the Sex of Her and Husband Daryl Sabara's First Baby

It's the moment Meghan Trainor's fans have all been waiting for.
It's been just a few weeks since the 26-year-old star announced she was pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Daryl Sabara. Now, the singer is sharing the sweetest update: She's having a boy!
In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner revealed the sex of her first baby. "We've never told anyone... I saved it for you Kelly, I love you," Meghan raved.
The singer explained that her husband and brother, Ryan Trainor, would do the honors of making the big announcement. "It's a boy," the two, who tuned in virtually, screamed at the top of their lungs.
While the couple knows their little one's sex, Meghan admitted that she has yet to buy anything for her baby boy. "I'm just over halfway," the singer explained. "I don't know when to buy stuff. People want to buy me stuff, but I'm like, 'I'm gonna have two cribs? What do I do? Help me.'"
The singer's baby update comes two weeks after she announced her pregnancy. "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" she captioned her Instagram post on Oct. 7. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"
"I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you," Daryl wrote at the time.
Last October, Meghan admitted that she wanted "a bunch of babies" during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop.
"I want triplets!," Trainor said. "I want to get it all done at one time and be like, pop them in there. You know what I'm saying? Let's knock it out. Let's do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets. I want a doctor to put them in, you know?"
In just two months, the couple will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The soon-to-be parents tied the knot in December 2018 on Meghan's 25th birthday. "Being a newlywed is amazing," she previously told E! News. "I love it."
Come Tuesday, Oct. 27, fans can watch the full episode of Meghan's interview with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.
