Scott Disick Leaves a Cheeky Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Instagram Pic

Scott Disick is always one to keep it real.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian posted one stylish snap that showed off her wildly colorful co-ord set that looked like an artist's mixed paints. "I don't cook, I don't clean," the Poosh founder captioned her post, referencing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" lyrics.

Kourtney's millions of fans couldn't help but rave over her post, including Scott, who left one cheeky comment. The Flip It Like Disick star responded, "That's for sure."

While the Talentless founder was quick to point out the honesty of Kourtney's caption, others came to her defense.

"Besides quesadillas, this is correct," Simon Huck shared. "You only make your matcha collagen," one follower replied, to which Kourtney responded, "and tip top notch waffles."

Knowing the reality TV star shares three kids with the fashion mogul—Mason (10), Penelope (8) and Reign (5)—it's safe to assume both Kourtney and Scott are not to be messed with in the kitchen.