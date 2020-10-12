Offset Continues to Fuel Cardi B Reconciliation Rumors With Birthday Message

What's going on with Cardi B and Offset? That's the question on fans' minds following one PDA-packed birthday weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, the Migos member took to Instagram to send a special message to the "Bodak Yellow" artist on her big day.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!" he wrote, referencing their 2-year-old daughter. "Over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f--king balling I'm lucky."

Considering the post came about a month after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, many followers started to wonder whether the rappers are calling it quits after all. This wasn't the only gesture to spark reconciliation rumors. The two were also spotted kissing at her Las Vegas birthday bash on Oct. 10 and continued to party together throughout the rest of the weekend.

"Cardi and Offset reunited for her birthday party last night and were acting like they were back together," a source told E! News. "They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun."