Why Sofia Richie Suddenly Unfollowed Scott Disick on Instagram

Sofia Richie doesn't want to keep up with one ex on Instagram.
Over the weekend, pop culture fans noticed that the supermodel is no longer following Scott Disick on the all-important social media platform. And while it may appear to be a totally logical step for a duo who recently called it quits, E! News is learning more details about what led to the decision.
"Sofia was disappointed when she saw Scott was out with Bella," a source shared with E! News. "He has said over and over he's not interested in dating and is focused on other things so it came as a surprise and she felt he has been dishonest."
In simpler turns, our source said Sofia "didn't like what she saw."
On Oct. 1, Scott was spotted grabbing dinner with model Bella Banos at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. And while there was no noticeable PDA, an eyewitness revealed that the duo left the celebrity hotspot together.
"They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other," an insider explained to E! News. "It's been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again. Scott doesn't want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella's energy and thinks she has a great personality."
The romance rumors come months after Scott and Sofia broke up after dating for more than three years.
When the news was confirmed in May, a source shared there wasn't a fight or anything dramatic that went down between the two. Instead, a source explained that Sofia wanted to "do her own thing" while Scott takes care of his mental health.
"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," a source shared. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split."
Since then, Scott has continued enjoying family time with the Kardashian crew while Sofia has hung out with close friends including Jaden Smith and Nicole Richie.
And before you even speculate, there is nothing going on with Jaden and Sofia.
"Me and Sophia have been friends for like 10 years," the singer recently told Ryan Seacrest. "We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. Yeah, we're just homies and we love each other and it was fun."