Ryan Gosling Auditioned for Gilmore Girls?!: All the Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

Break out the coffee because we have a lot to discuss.
Because, believe it or not, it's been more than twenty years since we visited Stars Hollow for the first time. Oy with the poodles, yes, Gilmore Girls premiered in October 2000, introducing us to TV's most iconic mother-daughter duo in Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, respectively) and one of the most beloved fictional small towns.
Seven seasons, four final words, one Netflix revival and endless junk food consumed by the Gilmore women later, the Amy Sherman-Palladino-created series is more popular than ever. No matter what mood you're in, there's a Gilmore Girls episode for you to binge.
And while we've had plenty of time to dissect Rory's three major love interests (one of which maybe could have been Ryan Gosling or Chris Pine), Matt Czuchry—a.k.a. Logan Huntzberger—would like to call a truce, especially with fans calling his character below average.
"We shouldn't be searching for perfection in anything," he said during an April 1 appearance on The Talk. "Whether it be relationships or whatever it may be."
After all, each of Rory's boyfriends (including Milo Ventimiglia's Jess and Jared Padalecki's Dean) had their pros and cons.
"I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses and Jess had his strengths and weaknesses and Dean had his strengths and weaknesses, like we all do," the 46-year-old continued. "And I think that the fun of the show is that you've got these characters who are flawed and had these great pieces."
And with that, we're spilling secrets about the show, including which lead almost had to be recast and who almost landed their own spinoff. Plus, we're dishing about the onset romances and feuds that the townsfolk of Stars Hollow definitely would've been gossiping about at the town meeting...
Gilmore Girls is available to stream on Netflix.
(This story was originally published on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 3 a.m. PT.)