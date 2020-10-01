Hamilton Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Tina Fey's Peacock Comedy Girls5eva

Welcome to Girls5eva, Renée Elise Goldsberry!
On Thursday, Oct. 1, Peacock announced that the Grammy and Tony Award-winning performer has joined the upcoming comedy by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino. Goldsberry is just the latest casting announcement as, back in August, Sara Bareilles landed a lead role in Girls5eva.
Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group that, after they're sampled by a young rapper, are inspired to reunite and chase their pop star dreams. The description reads: "They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?"
So, who will Goldsberry play in this new comedy for the NBCUniversal streaming service?
Per a recent announcement, the Broadway maven will portray Wickie, the glamorous former star of Girls5eva, known for her big voice. After her solo career didn't pan out the way she wanted, Wickie is determined to, once again, become pop royalty.
"This wickedly talented team is creating something brave and new," Goldsberry shared. "I'm grateful I get to be in the room with them. I honestly can't think of a better way to transition out of this year and into the new one than laughing with strong and beautiful women."
Goldsberry is likely best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon, Hamilton. For her work in Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical, Goldsberry earned a Tony Award, Grammy Award and more.
You can catch Goldsberry's work in Hamilton on Disney+ now.
Other credits include: Waves, Alter Carbon, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, The Good Wife, etc.
As we previously reported, Scardino serves as creator and executive producer of the series. Fey and Carlock are also executive producing, alongside Jeff Richmond, David Miner and Eric Gurian. Universal TV is producing this project.
