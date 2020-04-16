Emmy Rossum is a blonde bombshell!

As shown in the first-ever trailer for Peacock's new series Angelyne, the actress underwent a wild transformation to play the real-life Los Angeles icon of the same name. Angelyne herself rose to fame in the 1980s after plastering her portraits on billboards across the city and driving around in what eventually became known as her signature pink Corvette. Many say she was a pioneer for the concept of being famous for...being famous.

Angelyne's story starts to take shape in the below clip, which opens with Martin Freeman asking Rossum's version of Angelyne what she's interested in advertising.

"Myself, of course," she responds, to his surprise.

"You want to put up posters of yourself—just you—around the city?" Freeman's still-confused character says.

"Mhm, yeah. Why not?" Rossum's Angelyne tells him. "Nobody's ever done it. Why not start now?"