The Bachelorette Reveals the Official Cast of Men for Clare Crawley

Chris Harrison revealed the official list of men who made it to the cast for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette

The new cast of The Bachelorette is officially here. 

After months of speculation, Chris Harrison has now officially given us the list of men vying for Clare Crawley's heart when The Bachelorette premieres on Oct. 13. Of course, Chris couldn't give anything away about what happens after Clare is no longer the Bachelorette, but he did offer us quite a few attractive men to argue about for the next few weeks. Prepare those fantasy leagues (and prepare to prepare them again when Tayshia Adams arrives)! 

Thirty-one men remain on the list, down from the 42 who had been announced at some point during the past few months. Ages range from 26 to 40, and while Chris did point out during his live announcement that they were aware of the questionably young ages of some of the contestants compared to 39-year-old Clare, we shouldn't count them out just yet. 

Watch Chris' announcement below. 

Scroll down to see the full list of men! 

ABC
AJ

AJ, 28, is from Irvine, California. He makes a "big impression" on Clare night one. 

ABC
Ben

Ben Smith, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana.

ABC
Bennett

Bennett Jordan is 37 and from Atlanta.

ABC
Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 30, is from Rockport, Indiana.

ABC
Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

ABC
Brandon

Brandon Goss, 28, is from Cleveland, Ohio.

ABC
Brendan

He is 30 and from Milford, Massachusetts. 

ABC
Chasen

He's 31 and from Walnut Creek, California.

ABC
Chris

Chris Conran, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri.

ABC
Dale

Dale Moss, 31, is from Brandon, South Dakota. His Instagram is currently public, but he is also a public figure so that might explain it. 

ABC
Demar

Demar Jackson, 26, is from San Diego, California.

ABC
Eazy

Eazy, whose real name is Uzoma Nwachukwu, 29, is from Dallas, Texas.

ABC
Ed

Ed Waisbrot is 36 and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ABC
Garin

Garin Flowers, 34, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

ABC
Ivan

Ivan Hall, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.

ABC
Jason

Jason Foster is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont.

ABC
Jay

Jay Smith is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. 

ABC
Jeremy

Jeremy Higgins is 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

ABC
Joe

Joe Park is 36 and from North Woodmere, New York.

ABC
Jordan C.

Jordan Chapman, 26, is from Southington, Connecticut. 

ABC
Jordan M.

Jordan Manier is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan.

ABC
Kenny

Kenny Braasch, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois.

ABC
Mike

Mike Tobin, 38, is from Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

ABC
Page

Page Pressley is 37 and from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

ABC
Riley

Riley Christian, 30, is from Detroit, Michigan.

ABC
Robby

Robby, 31, hails from St. Pete Beach, Florida.

ABC
Tyler C.

Tyler Cottrill, 27, is from Gassaway, West Virginia.

ABC
Tyler S.

This 36-year-old is from Dallas, Texas. 

ABC
Yosef

Yosef Aborady is 29 and from Mobile, Alabama.

ABC
Zac C.

Zac Clark is 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

