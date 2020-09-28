Read Matthew Koma's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Hilary Duff

Matthew Koma just proved his marriage to Hilary Duff is what dreams are made of.
The Winnetka Bowling League artist took to social media on Monday, Sept. 28, to pay tribute to his wife on her 33rd birthday. "It's this one's birthday today and, as usual, I struggle to find words that celebrate all she is," Matthew wrote alongside a Polaroid photo of the Lizzie McGuire star. "In a global pandemic, during our first year of marriage, in a world that's becoming a heavier and more confusing place to navigate with kids in tow, there's nobody who does it better."
"I love you something beyond and I can't wait to foam all over you today," Matthew wrote, tagging @itsfoamtime, a business that helps throw at-home foam parties.
As fans may recall, Hilary and Matthew, 33, tied the knot in Dec. 2019, seven months after he proposed to the Younger actress. The couple shares a daughter, Banks, who was born in Oct. 2018. The Disney alum is also mom to son Luca, 8, who she shares with her ex, Mike Comrie.
It was just days ago that Hilary and Matthew proved just how strong their bond really is. On Sept. 21, Matthew took to social media to show off his new butt tattoo, dedicated to his wife.
"Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek," he captioned the cheeky post, adding #squats #gainz #laseraway
In response to her husband's new ink, Hilary commented, "Finest tiniest booty around #YouStuckNowBoy."
Ah, true love.
And in case you missed it, Hilary recently opened up the doors to her family's beautiful Beverly Hills home. You can take a tour of the gorgeous abode HERE.