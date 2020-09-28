Rooney Mara Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have stepped into their biggest roles to date: Parents!

According to director Victor Kossakovsky, the newly engaged couple recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Over the weekend, the Russian filmmaker shared the news during the 2020 Zurich Film Festival at the screening of Gunda.

When asked how Joaquin became involved in the project as an executive producer during a Q&A session, Victor explained they connected over their animal rights activism. All it took was the actor seeing "a rough cut" of the film to say he was on board.

"Now he is dad... good baby by the way," the director said, according to a video that was allegedly recorded at the event and posted online. Victor added that the couple has "a beautiful son called River."

Rooney and Joaquin's newborn son's name appears to be in honor of the actor's late brother, River Phoenix, who passed away in 1993 at the age of 23 following a drug overdose.