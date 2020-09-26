STREAM NOW

Full Seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Peacock!
Dax ShepardDemi LovatoGigi & Zayn's BabyKaty PerryPhotosVideos

Rose Leslie Subtlety Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Outing With Husband Kit Harington

Rose Leslie announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Kit Harington. Get a glimpse of her baby bump below!

By Alyssa Morin Sep 26, 2020 10:07 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesCouplesGame Of ThronesCelebritiesKit Harington
Related: Kit Harington Reveals Fondest "Game of Thrones" Memory

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have a lot to celebrate these days.

The Game of Thrones alums will soon step into their biggest role yet: parents.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the actress shared the exciting and special news that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with the actor. For the new issue of U.K's Make Magazine, the 33-year-old star debuted her baby bump.

While Rose kept details of her little one to herself, she did explain that she and Kit are enjoying spending time at home together. 

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup," she told the publication. "It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It's so peaceful."

Hours following the pregnancy news, the couple was spotted enjoying an afternoon stroll with their dog in London. They kept things casual and low-key for their outing with Kit donning a navy blue bomber jacket, black turtleneck and denim jeans.

Rose kept warm and subtly showed off her baby bump by wearing a bright-yellow sweater, navy blue coat, matching pants and Gucci sneakers.

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

At this time, Kit has yet to comment on the pregnancy news. 

However, you can get a glimpse of Rose's baby bump and the actor's fashionable 'fit in our gallery below! Plus, take a walk down memory lane and relive the couple's love story.

Trending Stories

1

Jordyn Woods On "Letting Go Of Shame" After Tristan Thompson Scandal

2

Christina Anstead Discusses Her Divorce, Life & Career in Honest Post

3

''Auntie'' Taylor Swift Sends Gigi Hadid's Baby a Sweet Gift

AKM-GSI
High-Flying Love

Sparking romance rumors, the co-stars kept close as they make their way through the terminal at LAX together back in 2014.

Splash News
Grateful Hearts

The duo packed on the PDA during an lunch outing at Cafe Gratitude before they headed to The Grove shopping in January 2016.

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
Coupling Up

Making their red carpet debut, Kit and Rose got snuggly on the red carpet at the 2016 Laurence Olivier Awards in London on April 3, 2016. 

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
Kiss Off

Kit and Rose got snuggly on the red carpet at the 2016 Laurence Olivier Awards in London on April 3, 2016. 

ISP / BACKGRID
All Greek to Me

The pair was spotted enjoying a day of sight seeing and shopping while on vacation in Greece in May 2017. The duo hit up a couple of shops and rode some 4-wheelers to a local winery before enjoying a sunset over looking the Aegean Sea. 

Samir Hussein/GC Images
Music to the Ears

The duo steps out for a day of fun at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2017.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Co-Star Cuties

Kit and Rose show PDA at the premiere of HBO's Game Of Thrones Season 7 party at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Ready

The stars get dolled up for the Game of Thrones season eight premiere in April 2019.

SplashNews.com
Dynamic Duo

The two lovebirds attend the MS Society's Carols by Candlelight event in December 2019.

Shutterstock
Feeling Golden

The couple turns the 2020 Golden Globes into date night. 

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock
Jet Set Off

After making a rare public appearance on the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the pair gets ready to travel back home.

BURST PHOTOS / BACKGRID
Baby On Board

The couple goes for an afternoon stroll in London with their dog. Rose wears a lively yellow sweater, which slightly shows off her growing baby bump. Kit, on the other hand, opts for a cozy bomber jacket and turtleneck.

It's only a matter of time before the couple shares more insight into their parenthood journey. Until then, we'll be reminiscing on their fairytale romance.

Trending Stories

1

Jordyn Woods On "Letting Go Of Shame" After Tristan Thompson Scandal

2

Christina Anstead Discusses Her Divorce, Life & Career in Honest Post

3

''Auntie'' Taylor Swift Sends Gigi Hadid's Baby a Sweet Gift

4

Why Larissa Dos Santos Lima Will No Longer Be on 90 Day Fiancé

5

Max Ehrich Reveals How He Learned About His Breakup With Demi Lovato