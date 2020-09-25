Terry Bradshaw Finds Daughter Rachel a Potential New Boyfriend at a Marine Corps Base

Can we get an "Oorah"?

In this clip from Thursday, Oct. 1's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry Bradshaw and his girls Rachel, Erin and Lacey pay a visit to a Marine Corps base. This trip couldn't come at a better time as, in a previous episode, Rachel had her heart broken by her then-boyfriend, Dustin.

"Welcome to weapons training battalion," one marine notes in the clip above. "Who's got some pent-up aggression right now?"

While the family gestures to the newly single Rachel, she makes it clear that she doesn't "like guns." As her sisters flourish at the shooting range, Rachel decides to give it a go, proving to be more of a natural than she thought.

Rachel adds in a confessional, "It's nice to just get away with family and do something cool."

Lacey then quips, "What better place to get over a guy than a Marine base?"