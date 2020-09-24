STREAM NOW

Full Seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Peacock!
Gigi & Zayn's BabyFather of the BrideBuddy ValastroChristina AnsteadPhotosVideos

Colton Underwood Spotted for the First Time Since Cassie Randolph Restraining Order

Nearly two weeks after Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against him, Colton Underwood has been spotted in Los Angeles.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 24, 2020 6:05 PMTags
LegalCelebritiesColton Underwood
Related: Cassie Randolph Files a Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood has been spotted. 

The former Bachelor star has emerged, nearly two weeks since his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against him. Underwood was photographed by paparazzi on Sept. 23 in Los Angeles. At the time, he was seen out and about in athleisure with a face mask pulled down to his chin. 

The former pro athlete has kept a low profile in recent weeks, having last posted to his social media accounts in August. He and Randolph announced their split in May, nearly two years after their season of The Bachelor aired. Then, on Sept. 11, news broke of Randolph's restraining order filing against him. A judge granted her a temporary restraining order and Underwood was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex, her home and workplace. Per the temporary restraining order, which expires on Oct. 6, he is also prohibited from contacting her and must not harass, threaten or attack her. 

photos
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph's Cutest Moments

In her filing, obtained by E! News, Randolph accused him of stalking and harassing her, sending her "unsettling" text messages, repeatedly calling her and allegedly placing a tracking device on her car. 

Trending Stories

1

Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Taylor Goldsmith

2

Buddy Valastro's Hand Impaled During "Terrible" Bowling Accident

3
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

SplashNews.com

He has not publicly commented on the allegations. A rep for him has also declined to comment, citing it as a "legal matter." 

Just days ago, on Sept. 21, Randolph posted to her Instagram account for the first time since filing for the restraining order.

The upload—a photo of herself smiling underneath the visible moon—featured the cryptic caption, "Be like the moon and inspire people even when you're far from full."

As for any future for her and Underwood, there won't be one as far as Randolph sees it. "Cassie hopes Colton heals and gets the closure he needs. She wants them to both be able to move on indefinitely," a source previously told E! News. "There's no space for them to have a relationship in the future and she hopes he understands that. Cassie only wishes the best for him."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on E! before it moves to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28!

Trending Stories

1

Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Taylor Goldsmith

2

Buddy Valastro's Hand Impaled During "Terrible" Bowling Accident

3

Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson’s Breakup Just Got More Dramatic

4

Kris Jenner Sets the Record Straight on Real Housewives Rumors

5
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce