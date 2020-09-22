Vanessa BryantJana Kramer & Mike CaussinEmmy AwardsKelly ClarksonPhotosVideos

VanderBump Rules: A Closer Look at Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent & Stassi Schroeder's Pregnancies

All the pregnancy pics for current and former Vanderpump Rules stars.

Look at all these VanderBumps.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor revealed that they're pregnant with their first child.

"Mom & Dad," the Kentucky-born Bravo personality shared on Instagram. "The love of our lives is coming soon."

Husband Jax also took to social media to share their pregnancy news, writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad."

This baby news comes a little over a year after the two got married at a Kentucky Castle. Not to mention, they aren't the only stars from the show that are expecting.

At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're pregnant with their first child together. A few weeks later, in an unconventional gender reveal party, the twosome learned they're having a daughter.

Former cast member Stassi Schroeder is also expecting a baby girl with fiancé Beau Clark.

In June, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after former co-star Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to law enforcement over a false robbery claim.

Later that month, the former reality stars issued the following statement via their crisis manager: "Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

Despite the drama, all three stars have bundles of joy to look forward to.

Scroll through the images below for their pregnancy journeys.

Instagram
Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

A little over a year after tying the knot, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expecting a baby.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," Brittany captioned this image, with Jax writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.."

Instagram
Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're expecting their first child together.

A few weeks later, the happy couple revealed that they're having a baby girl. And, it's safe to say, their gender reveals was unlike any other.

Per posts on social media, the twosome found out they were having a baby girl after a skydiver flew down with a bright pink parachute.

Instagram
Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

In June, former cast member Stassi Schroeder announced she and fiancé Beau Clark were expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Prior to this announcement, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show following former co-star Faith Stowers' claim that the pair reported her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim.

Stassi has since apologized to Faith, which you can find here.

Instagram
In Love Already

Following her pregnancy announcement, Brittany took to Instagram and posted this baby bump pic. On the image, she wrote, "So in love already."

Instagram
Glowing Bride-to-Be

Randall shared with his Instagram followers, "Lunch with my glowing pregnant fiancé!!!"

Instagram
Bare Bump

Beau shared this shot of his pregnant fiancée on their engagement anniversary.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Brittany and Jax proudly put the ultrasound shots of their baby on the fridge.

Instagram
25 Weeks

At "25 weeks," Stassi posted, "Our Clark Passenger is poppin'."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

