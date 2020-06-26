Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Scheana Shay is opening up about her difficult pregnancy journey.
In Friday's new podcast episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the Vanderpump Rules star shared that she recently found out she was pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies.
Unfortunately, her first pregnancy has resulted in a miscarriage.
"I have always been an open book and I've always told you everything going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey over the last year and a half and this is a part of it. It's just a sad part," she explained while holding back tears. "A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant."
Scheana continued, "I didn't think I could get pregnant on my own…My doctors said it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on my own."
Previously, the "Good As Gold" singer made the decision to freeze her eggs. In addition, the Bravo star admitted to recently taking five pregnancy tests just to make sure this pregnancy wasn't a false alarm.
But after her doctor confirmed the pregnancy, Scheana told her mom and sister. Things, however, took a turn when the mom-to-be experienced a health scare.
"The next morning I wake up and see all over the Internet that Stassi Schroeder is pregnant. And I'm like, ‘Oh my god. We're pregnant together. I wonder how far along she is.' I text congratulations to her but don't say anything about me because not only did I start bleeding the night before and I'm worrying I'm having a miscarriage but it was so early," she shared. "I was only five weeks so I wasn't telling anyone. I wanted to keep it a secret until it was safe to tell people."
Scheana's doctor later performed an ultrasound that confirmed there was no heartbeat and "nothing was progressing."
"It's still been a lot to process because now I'm at home and I'm just waiting to naturally miscarry," Scheana explained while tearing up. "Although this one isn't working out and we don't know yet what's exactly going to happen, I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own and that is a miracle."
The Vanderpump Rules star says the cast including Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright have been supportive. Kristen Doute came over Father's Day weekend to provide support while Stassi has been regularly communicating with Scheana.
"Stassi, we've talked more in the last five days than we have in the last five months. She sent me the sweetest most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot," Scheana shared. "I'm overjoyed for her [pregnancy]. I'm so happy for them. They deserve this. They've been trying for a while and I'm so happy for her and Beau Clark."
And through all of the changes, Scheana says she has found a positive in the fact that she now definitely knows she wants to be a mom one day.
"I know that now I want this more than anything," she shared. "The second that test said positive, I've never been more excited for something in my life. Now it's a waiting game."
