Jacob Elordi (Finally!) Congratulates ''Captain'' Zendaya on Her Emmy Win

Right on time, Jacob Elordi.

Close to 24 hours after Zendaya won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, her Euphoria co-star and rumored old flame took to Instagram with a sweet tribute to the history-making actress.

"Congratulations captain," Jacob captioned a photo of Zendaya in character as Rue. "Bravo," he added, including two heart emojis.

The Aussie star was the last (but perhaps the most anticipated) of the Euphoria cast members to celebrate Zendaya's big win. Jacob rounded out a plethora of supportive social media messages from Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's little sister in the HBO series, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira.

Zendaya, 24, and Jacob, 23, were romantically linked earlier this year. A source told E! News in February, "They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended... Jacob has met Zendaya's family and everyone adores him."

Despite such reports, the pair decided against going public with their relationship. In fact, in a 2019 interview with GQ, Jacob said he looks at Zendaya like a "sister."