See the Best Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Emmy Awards took place on Sunday, Sept. 20. Scroll on to see all of the unforgettable candid moments throughout the night.

The 2020 Emmy Awards took place Sunday, Sept. 20—and what a night it was.

While Jimmy Kimmel hosted the award show from the Los Angeles Staples Center, the majority of the stars—aside from a few celebrity presenters—virtually attended due to the global coronavirus pandemic. 

So, who took home the Emmys gold? Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories with the entire Rose family—Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara—taking home trophies and the Pop TV program winning Outstanding Comedy Series.

Watchmen was also a big winner, with Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II both receiving acting accolades and the HBO hit being named this year's Outstanding Limited Series. 

As for drama's top prize holders, Succession found a lot of success, with Jeremy Strong and Cherry Jones winning awards and the show securing the Outstanding Drama Series award.

These weren't the only memorable moments throughout the evening. In fact, there were a number of candid moments caught on camera that made viewers smile.

Emmys 2020: See Every Star at the Virtual Awards Show

To see a few of the best ones, check out the gallery below.

E!
Rachel Brosnahan

The 30-year-old actress brought along a marvelous four-legged friend to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards.

ABC
Jimmy Kimmel & Jennifer Aniston

The award show got off to a fiery start after the 52-year-old host and the 51-year-old actress seemingly struggled to extinguish the flames jokingly used to burn off any germs on the winner's envelope.

ABC
Catherine O'Hara

Moira Rose always said her favorite season was awards season. The 66-year-old actress was all smiles as she accepted her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series—the first of many trophies Schitt's Creek would take home that evening.

ABC
Eugene Levy & Dan Levy

The look the David Rose actor gave his father during the acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series was simply the best.

ABC
Dan Levy

Needless to say, Levy was pretty shocked after he won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series right in a row.

 

 

ABC
Annie Murphy & Dan Levy

The 33-year-old actress was feeling a little bit Alexis after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and receiving a celebratory squeeze from Levy.

ABC
Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Noah Reid, Clare Stone & Karen Robinson

That cast shared a sweet moment after Schitt's Creek swept its categories and won Outstanding Comedy Series.

ABC
Anthony Anderson & Sterling K. Brown

The black-ish actor and This Is Us star celebrated the 2020 Emmys in style.

ABC
Tracee Ellis Ross

The black-ish star dazzled on a couch in a gold Alexandre Vauthier dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels.


 

 

 

ABC
Randall Park

"I also learned that when you read an email too quickly, the phrase, 'You're presenting with an alpaca' looks a lot like the phrase, 'You're presenting with Al Pacino,'" the actor joked while bringing an alpaca on the stage to present an award.

ABC
John Oliver

The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver host had a good laugh after he got covered in confetti for his Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series win.

 

ABC
Regina King

The 49-year-old actress was absolutely thrilled after she took home the gold in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work in Watchmen.

ABC
Sunny Coigney & Mark Ruffalo

The actress was so excited about her husband's Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie win that she jumped out of the camera frame.
 

ABC
Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere co-stars decided to say goodbye to 2020 a little early and host a New Year's Eve party right in the middle of the Emmy Awards.

ABC
Uzo Aduba

"Mom, I won!" the Mrs. America star yelled after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

ABC
Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox

There was a mini Friends reunion right in the middle of the award show. "We've been roommates since 1994," Aniston quipped in regards to her appearing alongside her co-stars.

ABC
RuPaul

The 59-year-old star was a little surprised after a confetti cannon went off over RuPaul's Drag Race's Outstanding Competition Program win.

 

ABC
Jeremy Strong

The 41-year-old actor couldn't believe he won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series trophy for his work in Succession.
 

ABC
Zendaya

The 24-year-old actress was truly euphoric over her first-ever Emmy Award win.

ABC
Julia Garner

The 26-year-old actress gave her loved ones a sweet shout-out after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Ozark.

ABC
Jason Bateman

The 51-year-old Ozark star and his daughter gave the winners a round of applause.

