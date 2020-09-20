Eddie Murphy (Finally!) Wins His First-Ever Emmy Award

Four decades after gracing the Saturday Night Live stage, Eddie Murphy has taken home his very first Emmy.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Eddie was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on SNL. Other Emmy nominees in the category included both Adam Driver and Brad Pitt for their respective SNL roles.

Eddie, who was a cast member on NBC's variety show from 1980 to 1984, hosted the show for the first time in 35 years on Dec. 21, 2019.

Speaking from his home during the virtual Emmys press room, Eddie expressed gratitude for the award.

"Thank you to everybody at the Emmys. Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy," the Dolemite is My Name star said. "I don't have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live, this is my first Emmy, so thank you so much."

Eddie added that he wanted to thank SNL creator Lorne Michaels for "putting this whole thing together."

"And I want to thank, the cast, the writers and the crew at SNL," Eddie added. "This was a very, very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I'm still floating from it. And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy."