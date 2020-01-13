Oscars 2020 Nominations: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and More Snubbed

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 6:10 AM

This morning, some stars woke up to a milestone moment: an Oscar nomination.

In honor of the 2020 Oscars in February, the nominations were announced bright and early on Monday. Insecure's Issa Rae and Searching's John Cho did the honors of announcing the highly anticipated list of contenders this year—and, as to be expected, it was packed with stars. 

Of course, as is the case every year, among the industry veterans and newcomers alike who received an Academy Award nod (or several), others unexpectedly did not. And, while some anticipated names did not ultimately make the cut, others surprisingly did. 

Not to fret—E! News is breaking down all the snubs and surprises so you're ready for the big night next month. 

But, before you keep scrolling, make sure to mark your calendar because the 2020 Academy Awards air on ABC on Feb. 9.

Photos

Biggest Oscars Transformations of All Time

Now, onto your snubs and surprises cheat sheet. Drumroll please!

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Claudette Barius/Universal

SNUB: Lupita Nyong'o

The Us actress was hailed for her performance in the Jordan Peele horror and was nominated for a SAG Award, but not an Oscar. 

Frozen 2

YouTube

SNUB: Frozen II

While Frozen II did receive a nomination for Best Original Song, the movie itself did not get a nomination for Best Animated Feature while its predecessor won the category in 2014. 

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

A24 Films

SNUB: Adam Sandler

Despite rave reviews for Uncut Gems and a Critics' Choice nomination for the actor, Adam Sandler and the movie were completely shut out of the Oscars nominations. 

Article continues below

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Paramount Pictures

SNUB: Taron Egerton

The Rocketman star won a Golden Globe for his performance in the musical biopic, but was completely missing from the list of Oscar nominees this year. 

Beyonce, The Lion King London Premiere

Ian West/PA Wire

SNUB: Beyoncé

Though "Spirit," her song for The Lion King, was nominated for a Golden Globe, the star and the track were not recognized with an Oscar nod. 

Awkwafina, The Farewell (2019)

A24

SNUB: Awkwafina

Like Taron Egerton, the Farewell star won a Golden Globe this year for her performance, but was shut out of the Oscars nominations as was the film itself. 

Article continues below

Eddie Murphy, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

SNUB: Eddie Murphy

The Golden Globe nominee for Dolemite Is My Name was noticeably missing from the list of 2020 Oscars contenders. 

Greta Gerwig, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

SNUB: Greta Gerwig

While the former Oscar nominee was acknowledged with a nomination for the adapted screenplay of Little Women, she was snubbed for directing while the film itself was nominated for Best Picture. 

Florence Pugh, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

SURPRISE: Florence Pugh

The new Vogue cover star and Little Women actress is celebrating another major moment in her breakout career with her first Oscar nomination. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

James Devaney/GC Images

SNUB: Jennifer Lopez

After Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, it was a big shock when she did not receive an Oscar nomination.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!

