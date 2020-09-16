Why Rob Kardashian Hasn't Been Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support for More Than a Year

Blac Chyna is opening up about how she's navigating life as a single mom.
As fans of the reality TV personality will know, she's the proud mother to 7-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, whom she shares with Tyga, and her 2-year-old daughter, Dream, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian.
According to Blac Chyna, she's not receiving any child support. But for the mom of two, she said she views it as her "biggest flex."
"Honestly, just taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent with no child support," Blac Chyna discussed on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation. "I don't get no child support, that's my biggest flex."
While the model didn't disclose who she's not receiving child support from, a source is shedding more light.
"In March of last year, a judge ruled that Rob (and actually neither of them) had to pay child support," an insider tells E! News about the situation. "That ruling is still in play today and has not changed."
"Chyna has not asked for support since that time," the insider adds. "The fact that she continues to bring up false allegations and issues and in this case, which has already been determined, is just not ok."
Back in March, E! News reported that Rob didn't have to pay for child support after he and the reality TV star came to a custody agreement.
At the time, a separate source explained a retired private judge and their attorneys assisted the two so they could come to a "final custody agreement."
"They agreed to split custody 50/50 but it's true that Rob will have Dream more of the time," the source previously shared, adding "Rob no longer has to pay Chyna $20,000 a month."
According to the source, the duo decided to "each pay for whatever Dream needs when either one of them has her for custodial time and any other expenses (school, medical) will be split evenly."
The decision, per the source, made Rob feel "really relieved about this whole situation. He just wants what is best for Dream."
But before the former couple decided on a custody agreement, Rob reportedly filed court documents in November 2018 stating that he could no longer afford to pay for child support. Allegedly, his monthly salary went from $100,000 to $10,000, which didn't allow him to commit to a large amount of child support.
"It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in [Keeping Up With the Kardashians]," a statement read in the docs.
In the last few months, Rob has been active on social media. As one source shared in mid-August, "Rob is doing so much better and is a lot happier in general. He is feeling better both physically and mentally."