Why Rob Kardashian Hasn't Been Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support for More Than a Year

Blac Chyna is opening up about how she's navigating life as a single mom.

As fans of the reality TV personality will know, she's the proud mother to 7-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, whom she shares with Tyga, and her 2-year-old daughter, Dream, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian.

According to Blac Chyna, she's not receiving any child support. But for the mom of two, she said she views it as her "biggest flex."

"Honestly, just taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent with no child support," Blac Chyna discussed on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation. "I don't get no child support, that's my biggest flex."

While the model didn't disclose who she's not receiving child support from, a source is shedding more light.

"In March of last year, a judge ruled that Rob (and actually neither of them) had to pay child support," an insider tells E! News about the situation. "That ruling is still in play today and has not changed."