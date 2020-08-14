Rob Kardashian Feeling Better "Mentally and Physically" After Family Vacation

Now may be the time to keep up with Rob Kardashian.

On August 13, E! News learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled to Turks and Caicos and celebrated Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday alongside Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more. In fact, Rob later took to Instagram and shared several memories from the getaway, including a shirtless shot alongside Tristan Thompson.

"Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼" Rob wrote to his followers. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼ Love You. WOO!!"

While it may appear to just be an ordinary family trip, a source explained to E! News that it's more proof that Rob is pointed in the right direction.

"Rob is doing so much better and is a lot happier in general. He is feeling better both physically and mentally. Everyone is thrilled to see how well he is doing," a source exclusively told E! News. "They love having him around more and were excited that he joined Kylie's birthday trip. He has been open to joining in more and wanting to be a part of things."