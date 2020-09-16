Wendy Williams Admits to Spying on Her Neighbor While He Showers

Wendy Williams' neighbors might want to get some window drapes after hearing this story.

The talk show host appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and shared how she's been spending her time at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The topic came up after Seth Meyers asked the 56-year-old celebrity about a rumor he'd heard. "Wendy, I don't want this to come off as accusatory," he said via video chat, "but I've heard tell that one of the ways you pass time in your apartment is looking at people out your windows with binoculars. Is this true, Wendy?"

Williams then admitted that this was correct and revealed what she'd seen.

"There's an apartment building across, and the man takes showers," she said. "And the shower is right there at the window. And I watch."

She also noted that the apartment window is "head to ankle." When Meyers said Williams' behavior "is, like, borderline criminal," she simply replied, "I peep, and I tom."