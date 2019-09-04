Go Inside Wendy Williams' New York Bachelorette Pad

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 12:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Wendy Williams is living large in the Big Apple.

According to reports, the TV star has moved into a luxury apartment in New York. The news comes about five months after The Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter.

The bachelorette pad is over 2,400 square feet and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The en-suite in the master bedroom is a true retreat with its marble vanity, heated flooring and electronic toilet with built-in bidet. There's also the high-end kitchen. According to the listing, the room includes custom stained walnut cabinetry, granite countertops and top-of-the line appliances.

But that's not all. The home also has floor-to-ceiling curved windows, so residents can see the gorgeous city views. In addition, there are plenty of enviable amenities. From the fitness center and the water club to the children's area and the outdoor entertaining space, this building has it all.

So, how much does this home cost? According to Page Six and VelvetRopes, the latter of which was the first to report the news, the home costs about $15,000 per month.

Watch

Wendy Williams Files for Divorce

To see more of Williams' pad, check out the gallery.

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

Plenty of Space

Wendy can enjoy the city skyline from her living room.

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

Keeping It Clean

The perfect place for Wendy to get ready in the morning.

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

A Beautiful Bath

Look at that tub!

Article continues below

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

Pool Time

Who wouldn't want to take a dip in the building's pool?

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

Fab Fitness

Residents can take in some city views while hitting the gym.

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

An Outdoor Oasis

You can even see the Statue of Liberty from the building's outdoor entertaining area.

Article continues below

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

Ready to Work

This bedroom features a cozy desk space for when Wendy needs to work.

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

Two Floors

This luxury apartment is two levels!

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

Cozy Kitchen

Wendy can whip up some mean meals in this space.

Article continues below

Wendy Williams, New York Apartment

Street Easy

High-End Finishes

From a five burner gas cooktop to a 42 side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, this kitchen has it all.

Welcome home, Wendy!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Wendy Williams , VG , Top Stories , Apple News , Home , Celebrities

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.