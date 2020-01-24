Wendy Williams Is Ready to Get Wifed Up Again After Finalizing Divorce

Wendy Williamsis single and ready to mingle.

During an appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Wendy Williams Show host confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that her divorce is finalized and she's already back on the dating scene.

"After nine months, yes. I am fully divorced," Williams told the host. "A door has closed in old life. The new chapter has been so lovely."

That old life was shared with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, whom she was married to for 25 years. Hunter is an executive producer on her show, and the former couple share a teenage son, Kevin Jr., 19. Although their divorce proceedings started in April, Williams said she doesn't regret anything.

"Yeah, I'm not mad," she told Fallon. "It was 25 years I don't regret, but sometimes people move on with their lives. Now, I no longer live in Jersey. It is Wendy in the city."