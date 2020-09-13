Kelly Clarkson Describes Divorce as the "Worst Thing Ever" in Refreshingly Honest Interview

Kelly Clarkson is ready to "breakaway" from this chapter in her life.

The talk show host and Grammy-winning singer recently opened up about the very real side of a breakup in a candid interview with Sunday Today host Willie Geist.

While Kelly hasn't shared too many details surrounding her divorce from Brandon Blackstock—and she doesn't plan to—she did discuss what the process has been like. Hint: It's not all butterflies and rainbows.

"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster," she admitted to Geist during a virtual video call. "Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."

"I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce," she continued. "I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

Back in June, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon after nearly seven years of marriage.