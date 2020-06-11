Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Those in Kelly Clarksonand Brandon Blackstock's inner circle say they could have never predicted trouble in paradise.
On Thursday, E! News confirmed that the singer filed for divorce from her husband after nearly seven years of marriage. Kelly, who shares two young children with the talent manager, cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing.
She's yet to publicly break her silence on the split, but sources tell E! News exclusively that friends and colleagues of the longtime couple are "shocked."
"It came out of nowhere," one insider says. "It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."
As second insider close to Kelly's daytime show explains, "Brandon was around all the time on almost all show days and they were very loving towards one another. They drove home from set together every night."
Describing the news as "quite shocking," our first source says those who know Kelly and Brandon personally "have been texting each other over their disbelief that the couple is splitting."
After the coronavirus pandemic forced the American Idol winner to postpone her Las Vegas concert residency in March, she and her family began social distancing on their ranch in Montana.
The 38-year-old continued filming episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show remotely and gave fans a glimpse into life at home with Brandon, daughter River Rose, 6, and and son Remington Alexander, 4.
"It's a really beautiful ranch and it's a nice getaway for our family," she shared. "It's something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home."
Just last month, Kelly listed her Los Angeles home, where her family had been living after relocating from Tennessee, for $10 million. However, an online listing for the property says it's since been "withdrawn."