"Inseparable" Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Pack on the PDA With Dinner Date in NYC

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi appear to have confirmed their relationship status.

The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old actor were spotted holding hands while out on a dinner date in New York City this week. Photos show the couple, donning masks and matching jeans, walking together through the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan. These new pics come amid rumors of a budding romance between the rising stars. "They've been inseparable for the last several weeks," a source tells E! News. "They've been going out to dinner at night and working out together at the gym during the day."

The eyewitness also adds that Kaia and Jacob are "always laughing and smiling at each other" and that they "seem very happy to be together."

Kaia, who previously dated Pete Davidson, raised eyebrows on Sept. 1 when she stepped out with Jacob for dinner in Malibu, Calif.

At the time, a source told E! News that the Euphoria star "definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there." The insider added, "They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him."