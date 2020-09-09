Selena Gomez Recalls Feeling "Pressure" to Be Overtly Sexual in Her Career

A rare peek behind the making of a beauty mogul.

Selena Gomez is many things—actress, musician and most recently an entrepreneur. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer, who just launched her new Rare Beauty line, is also the October cover star for Allure magazine's Best of Beauty issue. In her interview with the outlet, the 28-year-old opened up about everything from why she felt the pressure to be overtly sexual on her album Revival to why she no longer Googles herself.

"I just did things that weren't really me," Gomez explained of the external pressure she felt earlier in her career. "There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin...I really don't think I was [that] person."

Gomez has come a long way since her Disney days, and while she's grown stronger than ever, there is one thing that is just to hard for her to bear.