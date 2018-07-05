Selena Gomez and David Henrie Reunite at Disneyland on the Fourth of July

It's a Disney Channel reunion!

Selena Gomez celebrated the Fourth of July with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie. The two stars spent the day at (where else?) Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. 

"Hope everyone had a great 4th of July!" the "Wolves" singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. "Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney."

Fans will recall Gomez played Alex Russo on the show while Henrie played her brother Justin Russo. Gomez gave a slight nod to their fictitious sibling relationship by captioning one photo "Brudder & sissy" and another "family vacation vibes."

Even though it's been years since their show ended, the celebrity duo have managed to stay friends. Gomez even attended Henrie's wedding in April 2017.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2018

To see how other celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July, check out the gallery.

