Britney Spears Calls Conservatorship "Voluntary" in Request for New Guardian of Her Estate

Britney Spears wants to have a say in who will serve as conservator of her estate.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, Calif. on Aug. 31 and obtained by E! News, the world-famous pop star has requested that Bessemer Trust Company be appointed conservator of her estate.

In the petition filed by her attorney, Samuel Ingham, it was noted, "This is a voluntary conservatorship. Conservatee wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate under Probate Code section 1810."

The documents also include a list of additional powers Spears requested be granted to the Bessemer Trust Company, including "the power and authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person and the Conservatee's medical team."

Spears also signed a nomination of conservator, dated Aug. 27, in which she formally nominated Bessemer Trust Company as the conservator of her estate.