Chadwick Boseman's Close Friends Discuss His Private Cancer Battle

Chadwick Boseman's close friends are proving just how strong he really was.

The Black Panther star's tight-knit circle recently opened up about his life and legacy in a candid discussion with The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the news of Boseman's death on Friday, Aug. 28, in which his reps confirmed he had been privately battling colon cancer since 2016, the actor's friends admitted to not knowing about his diagnosis.

Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, the president of Howard University, remembered having dinner with Boseman (a Howard University alumni) and Phylicia Rashad to chat about the school's Fine Arts program. During dinner, Frederick said he noticed the actor looked "smaller than he had been," and so he asked what it was like for him to change his appearance for roles.

"In his usual style, he gave a long, detailed answer, explaining that he was a vegetarian and was exercising and trying to take care of himself and do what he had to do," Frederick recalled. "It was a very thoughtful response, never letting on that anything else was happening."