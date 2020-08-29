Chadwick Boseman Appeared to Hint at Cancer Battle Three Years Before His Death

Chadwick Boseman never spoke publicly about his fight against colon cancer, but a 2017 interview that has since been resurfaced in light of his death subtly references his ailing health.

Huffington Post reporter Matt Jacobs' tweet went viral on Friday, Aug. 28 as he recalled Chadwick's response to the physically taxing roles he took on for Black Panther and Marshall.

"You came off of one Black Panther project, did Marshall and then made another Black Panther movie. Did you bulk up, slim down and then bulk up again?" Chadwick was asked, to which he responded exhaustedly, "Right. Yeah, yeah, yeah."

"You've been through the wringer," the reporter responded.

"Oh, you don't even know," Chadwick said. "You have no idea. One day I'll live to tell the story."

The actor's words made that much more heartbreaking as he'll never be able to share his experience in his own words. Chadwick's famous friends and colleagues, however, have shed light on the man they knew behind the camera.