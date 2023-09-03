How Shaun White Found a Winning Partner in Nina Dobrev

Watch : Shaun White & Nina Dobrev's Love Story TIMELINE

Spend enough time dating in Hollywood, and you'll come up with a plan for how to deal when a relationship goes sideways.

Nina Dobrev's strategy, for instance, involves her passport. The Bulgaria-born, Canada-bred actress has "been kind of all over," she shared in a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan. "I don't often splurge on material things; I splurge on flights and travel. I've been to Thailand, Japan, Australia, Brussels, Switzerland. [I like] discovering new cultures, meeting new people, getting away from my normal schedule."

As in, having no schedule at all, which is what she does when she's off-the-clock. "I'm one of those people who works hard and plays hard—I go 130 percent in either direction," she continued, noting that wanderlust hits even harder when she's recovering from a split. Asked to share her tried-and-true breakup strategy, she told the mag, "A plane ticket, a glass of tequila and a group of girlfriends."

Though having a promising new romantic prospect tag along works as well.