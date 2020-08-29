BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Co-Stars Pay Tribute After His Death

Black Panther stars including Sterling K. Brown and Angela Bassett honored close friend Chadwick Boseman after his death. See the heartfelt tributes below.

Chadwick Boseman was not your average co-star.

That's what pop culture fans continue to be reminded of as Hollywood pays tribute to the actor who passed away at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. 

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement on Chadwick's social media accounts read on Aug. 28. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

While the actor deserves credit for his roles in 42 as well as several Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War, perhaps it's his beloved experience in Black Panther that fans will remember most.

As Hollywood continues to mourn his passing, E! News compiled all of the heartfelt tributes from Chadwick's Black Panther co-stars including Angela Bassett and Sterling K. Brown

"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family," Marvel shared on Twitter. "Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

Read through the Black Panther cast tributes in our gallery below.

Marvel

"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family," Marvel shared on Twitter. "Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

Sterling K. Brown

"I don't have words," the actor posted on Twitter. "Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed." 

Angela Bassett

"It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don't know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther," the actress began. "During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever!"

Angela continued, "We'd spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man's dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...'thou aren't not dead but flown afar...' All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince. #WakandaForever"

Forest Whitaker

"Your light brightened our days," the actor shared on Twitter. "It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds. Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky. Sending my love and prayers to the family. May god continue to hold you in his everlasting embrace. RIP Chadwick." 

