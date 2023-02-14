You'll Get a Kick Out of Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle's Whirlwind Love Story

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"That night getting arrested was one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Because if I don't get so publicly shamed and publicly humiliated, I don't think I wake up," Wambach told the Associated Press on her book tour that September. "I think I was asleep for a lot of years. Asleep to the pleas from my family and friends, and even myself, to get help. So that night I was humiliated enough to wake up."

At the same time, her relationship with wife Sarah Huffman was on the rocks. The Western New York Flash teammates had tied the knot on a Kauai beach in October 2013, Wambach later denying that it was some sort of political statement, as same-sex marriage was not yet legally recognized at the time in Hawaii, much less all 50 states as it would become in 2015.

''I wasn't going to wait for a state to legalize it for my own life," she told reporters a couple weeks after the "I dos," adding, ''I can't speak for other people, but for me, I feel like gone are the days that you need to come out of a closet. I never felt like I was in a closet. I never did. I always felt comfortable with who I am and the decisions I made."

She continued, "I've never been asked a question in my soccer world about my relationship, rightfully so because it shouldn't matter, because it doesn't have anything to do with soccer. But I realize I'm a public figure and people are curious about my private life. I'm honestly not the kind of person who wants to step up to a podium, test the microphone and be like, 'Hey, I'm homosexual and this is who I am, hear me roar!' That's not who I am."