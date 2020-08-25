Oh, We'll Bring These 20 Bring It On Behind-the-Scenes Secrets, Don't Worry

Grab your spankies and don't you dare drop the spirit stick, we've got an anniversary to celebrate.

Can you believe Bring It On, the teen cheerleading comedy starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union as the captains of rival squads, came out 20 years ago?

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jessica Bendinger, the movie premiered on Aug. 25, 2000, and became a surprise hit at the box office, with audiences quickly learning Bring It On was the poo, so they needed to take a big whiff. And take a huge one they did as Bring It On would continue to dominate the box office for several weeks, spawn five direct-to-video sequels and endures as a cult classic decades after its release.

And it seems the making of the movie was just as fun and drama-filled as what made it on-screen, with the cast bonding during a pre-production cheer camp and two of its stars—cough, Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford, cough—getting arrested during filming. Like Aaron said, "It'll be like high school, only better!"