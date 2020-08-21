Where Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie's Friendship Stands After Scott Disick Split

The Kardashian-Jenner's won't let anything come between family, so how has Sofia Richie's breakup from Scott Disick impacted her once "irreplaceable bond" with Kylie Jenner?
According to one source, the 21-year-old model still counts Kylie as part of her tight-knit inner circle.
The insider tells E! News that despite Scott calling it quits with his girlfriend of three years, Sofia is "definitely still friends" with Kylie, who is the younger sister of Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian. (Yes, the Kar-Jenner family tree is a complicated one to keep up with.)
"They have a lot of friends in common and they've always had fun together," the source explains. "Scott isn't going to stand in the way of their friendship. Kylie and Sofia have a long history and a bond. Whether or not Sofia is dating Scott, she will be friends with Kylie."
In fact, fans noticed Sofia was spending time with Kylie at her Hollywood Hills mansion on the very same day news of her split broke. Lionel Richie's daughter shared took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aug. 19 with a photo of Kylie's blue tennis court.
As for why the longtime couple finally ended things after a brief reconciliation, a separate source said Scott and Sofia's lifestyles were no longer aligned.
The insider said their 15-year age difference became an "issue," with 37-year-old Disick "really focused" on his three kids and various business ventures.
Meanwhile, the source explained that because Sofia is "still trying to figure out what she wants to do," the pair grew distant over time.
It took years for Sofia to find her groove among Scott's remarkably close family members, but once she was "accepted" (as a source described in 2019), Kylie welcomed her into the oh-so exclusive fold.
"Sofia really helped Kylie through the emotional roller coaster during the Jordyn situation," one source shared with us, referencing the makeup mogul's falling out with Jordyn Woods. "She was really there for her and took her side through everything."
Kourtney also admired the girls' bond, and would often spend time with both Scott and Sofia.
"She has seen firsthand how much of a support system Sofia has been for Kylie, and it makes Kourtney feel even better about her dynamic with Sofia as well. There is no more awkwardness or tension," the source said at the time.
Since becoming single, Scott has vacationed with Kourtney in Idaho.