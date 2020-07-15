Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are ''Slowly Easing Back'' Into Their Relationship

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie can't quit each other.

E! News has learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 21-year-old model are giving their relationship another shot. A source says the couple is "easing back" into things two months after initially breaking up in May 2020.

"Scott and Sofia never lost touch while spending time apart, but have been seeing each other more often recently," the insider explains to us. "They have hung out a handful of times in the last couple of weeks and are slowly easing back into a relationship."

Adds the source, "It feels totally back to normal from how things were before Scott went to rehab, but they've decided they don't want to put pressure on the status of the relationship. Sofia is still hesitant about getting back together, but she enjoys Scott's presence and does love him."

"It is up in the air and they are playing it day by day. Scott has been more persistent this time around and missed having Sofia in his life," our source shares.

Prior to their May breakup, the twosome had been together for three years. Yet, even during their separation, Scott and Sofia never broke off contact from one another.

Most recently, the back-on duo reunited over the 4th of July weekend. As an E! News source detailed, they enjoyed "a casual lunch together in Malibu and a nice walk on the beach.