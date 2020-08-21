Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Two Months in Prison in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is going to serve two months in prison for her participation in the college admissions scandal.
On Friday, Aug. 21, the Full House star and husband Mossimo Giannulli received their sentences during a virtual court hearing. The federal judge, based in Boston, sentenced the actress to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. He also ordered she pay a fine of $150,000.
Loughlin struggled to hold back tears as she addressed the judge, saying, "I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughter's abilities and accomplishments. More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically."
She continued, "That realization weighs heavily on me and while I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life."
"Your honor," Loughlin continued, "I am truly profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends. Thank you for your time."
As a result of Giannulli's alleged actions, he was given a sentence nearly double that of Loughlin's. He was sentenced to five months, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, as well as a $250,000 fine.
Loughlin received a more lenient sentence, because, as prosecutors wrote in a court memo, she took a "less active role" in the college admissions scheme allegedly orchestrated by Rick Singer.
In April, the couple agreed to these sentences, which were offered by prosecutors as part of a plea deal.
The couple's sentencing seemingly marks the end of their saga, which resulted in numerous consequences for the family as a whole.
When news of their arrest broke in March 2019, their daughter, Olivia Jade's, career as an influencer was brought to a halt at its height of popularity. She lost deals with Tresemme, Sephora and Princess Polly in the aftermath.
Soon after, both Olivia and Bella Giannulli dropped out of USC, the school their parents arranged for them to attend.
This created tensions within the family, with one source close to the stars previously telling E! News, "Olivia is more embarrassed than anything and doesn't know how to handle all of the stress and scrutiny that has been surrounding her and her family. She feels completely lost."
But as the sentencing neared, another family insider confirmed that the their strife brought them closer. "It is still very tense in the household, but they are all managing and trying to say positive," the insider said recently.
And if appearances are any indication, the couple's legal woes didn't inflict major financial damage. The pair was able to relocate from a $28 million Bel Air mansion to an equally large home they bought for $9.5 million this summer.