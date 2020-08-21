Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Two Months in Prison in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is going to serve two months in prison for her participation in the college admissions scandal.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the Full House star and husband Mossimo Giannulli received their sentences during a virtual court hearing. The federal judge, based in Boston, sentenced the actress to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. He also ordered she pay a fine of $150,000.

Loughlin struggled to hold back tears as she addressed the judge, saying, "I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughter's abilities and accomplishments. More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically."

She continued, "That realization weighs heavily on me and while I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life."

"Your honor," Loughlin continued, "I am truly profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends. Thank you for your time."

As a result of Giannulli's alleged actions, he was given a sentence nearly double that of Loughlin's. He was sentenced to five months, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, as well as a $250,000 fine.