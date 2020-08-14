A Clueless Reboot Is Heading to Peacock & We're Totally Buggin'! Get the Details

This Clueless news has us "totally buggin'!"

Today, Aug. 14, Peacock confirmed to E! News that a Clueless reboot is in development. However, the new series will center around Dionne rather than Queen Bee Cher. Like we said, we're totally buggin'—in a good way!

Murmurings of a Clueless reboot first circulated back in October, but no network or streaming service laid claim to it at the time. The new Clueless iteration has been described as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher's vacant Air Jordans."

The Dionne-centric Clueless will follow the high schooler as she faces the pressures of becoming the new popular girl. Not to mention, there's still the mystery of what happened to Cher!

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey will serve as the show's writers and will also executive produce alongside Scott Rudin, Robert Lawerence (both the film's original producers), Corrinne Brinkerhoff, Eli Bush and Tiffany Grant. CBS Television Studios is producing the reboot.