Danica Patrick Shuts Down Comment About Her "Failed" Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick isn't here for the internet trolls.
The retired professional racecar driver hit the brakes and then went into full force when an Instagram user discussed her previous relationship with Aaron Rodgers.
"At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men," the user replied to Danica's recent post. "From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem dating."
Taking to Instagram Stories, the former athlete put the online commenter on blast.
"If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed," she captioned her post, alongside a screenshot of the user's comment. "Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours."
"Our reality is our decision. Still not easy—but true," she concluded.
While Danica and Aaron haven't publicly addressed their relationship status, E! News learned they called it quits last month.
At the time, Danica's rep confirmed their split to us and stated they are "no longer together."
The following day, the former racecar driver posted several thought-provoking quotes that hinted at her breakup. However, she never commented on the news directly.
"Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes," Danica shared on Instagram Stories, quoting marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon.
"What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can't they handle," the quote continued. "The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you're craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you've held for a long time."
She shared a second quote by relationship coach Connor Beaton. It read, "The pain that we are given is the pain that we pass on."
Aaron and Danica's breakup came nearly two years after they began dating in 2017. They wouldn't make their romance officially official until 2018 when they were spotted packing on the PDA at the Daytona race track.
Prior to their split, Variety reported in Dec. 2019 that they were living together at the NFL player's home in Malibu, Calif. In March 2020, a source told E! News the Green Bay Packers quarterback was thinking about taking things to the next level.
"Aaron is planning to propose, 100 percent, for sure... It's not a matter of if, but when," the insider shared at the time. "He's become less private about his relationship because he's really proud to have her by his side," the source shared at the time. "They are completely smitten and committed to each other, and they're in it for the long haul."
It's still unclear why the duo decided to go their separate ways. But one thing is for sure, Danica isn't tolerating online trolls discussing her past romance.