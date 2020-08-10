Peacock Announces Updates on MacGruber and More Shows

Peacock is bringing the laughs!

During Monday's virtual press tour, NBCUniversal's streaming service made a bevy of exciting new announcements about upcoming original comedy series.

Grammy Award-winning singer, Emmy nominee and Broadway star Sara Bareilles will star in Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's girl group show Girls5eva as Dawn, a former member of the short-lived '90s girl group who reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion after their one-hit-wonder song gets sampled by a young rapper.

Peacock also announced their original series MacGruber, inspired by Will Forte's hilarious Saturday Night Live character, has been ordered to series with eight half-hour episodes. The service additionally announced casting news for Rutherford Falls from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur (The Good Place), Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas (Superstore, Happy Endings). The show follows a small town in upstate New York, the Native American reservation it borders and a local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Helms), who fights the moving of a historical statue.