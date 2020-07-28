Cheer's Monica Aldama Reveals Her Team's Reaction to Their 6 Emmy Nominations

In it to win it!

The Navarro College cheerleading team has set their sights on a new trophy: An Emmy Award.

On Tuesday, July 28, the 2020 Emmy nominations were finally announced during a virtual event. While pop culture lovers expected television shows like Watchmen, The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things to make the cut, there's was one series on the list that took everyone by surprise.

It was none other than Netflix's Cheer. The docuseries, which released to much acclaim in January 2020, earned not one, not two, but six nominations.

That's right, the Navarro College co-ed cheerleading team is playing with the Hollywood big leagues, and they couldn't be more excited about their latest achievement.

Navarro College's head cheerleading coach, Monica Aldama, spoke to E! News about her and the team's reaction to their Emmy nominations, their upcoming 2021 season, what the team is up to now and so much more.