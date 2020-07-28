EmmysSophie & Joe's Baby GirlKim & Kanye ReunitedPeacockPhotosVideos

Watchmen Sweeps 2020 Emmys With 26 Nominations

Watchmen has emerged as the standout show of the year as it leads the 2020 Emmy nominee pool.

As the 2020 Emmy nominations have further proven, Watchmen is the show to watch. 

On Tuesday, the Television Academy unveiled this year's list of nominees for the Emmy Awards, highlighting the best of the best when it comes to television. Atop that list, which featured beloved shows like The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselSchitt's CreekThe Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things, is HBO's Watchmen. The series leads the nominee pool with a whopping 26 nominations, exceeding any other show this year. 

"Nothing ever ends...Congratulations to the cast and crew of #Watchmen on 26 #Emmy nominations, the most of any program," the show's official Twitter account wrote in celebration.

Rhe show was recognized for Outstanding Limited Series and leading star Regina King earned her fifth acting nomination for her performance. 

Fellow castmates Jean SmartYahya Abdul-Mateen IIJovan AdepoLouis Gossett Jr. and Jeremy Irons were also celebrated with nominations for Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. 

"WOW!! WOW!! WOAH!! This is real!! I JUST GOT NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY, y'all!!" Abdul-Mateen, a first-time nominee, reacted on Instagram. "Feels so good to be acknowledged for my work by The Academy and my peers. Thank you so much! And thank you to @damonlindelof, @nicolekassell, my HBO main thang @iamreginaking the entire writing staff and creative team and the FANS of our show who watched every week and engaged in the important dialogue. I appreciate you! Congrats as well to my fellow nominees! Humbled, Greatful, and EXCITED! I can't stop smiling!"

Come September, Watchmen will face off against Little Fires EverywhereMrs. AmericaUnbelievable and Unorthodox in the Limited Series category. While the show came to a close in December, we can't think of a better reason to watch Watchmen—whether for the first or fifth time—in preparation for the award ceremony on Sept. 20. 

Until then, happy binge watching!

The 2020 Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!

