Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Set for a Virtual 2020 Emmys Reunion

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are bound to cross paths again.

Today, the former flames were both nominated for awards for the 2020 Emmys. Namely, Aniston scored a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show and Pitt is up for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.

(The Oscar winning actor's SNL appearance may've been brief, but it clearly left an impression.)

And since an in-person reunion is impossible, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we hope these two will cross paths virtually during TV's biggest night. It wouldn't be the first time they caused a stir at an awards show!

The A-list exes had fans in a tizzy earlier this year after they shared a congratulatory hug at the 2020 SAG Awards. After they both won in their categories and gave noteworthy speeches, Pitt and Aniston ended up in the press room at the exact same time.