Tom Holland Fuels Nadia Parkes Romance Rumors With Instagram Post

Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes are fueling romance rumors.

The Spider-Man actor had fans buzzing on Monday after he posted a picture of the Domina actress on Instagram. While the Marvel star didn't write anything in the caption or tag Parkes in his post, some fans wondered if this was the duo's way of becoming Instagram official. Parkes had also shared a photo of herself in what appeared to be the same outfit earlier that day, and some followers assumed Holland had snapped the pic. The image earned a like from Sophie Turner, who is friends with Parkes.

The post should come as no surprise to fans of Holland and Parkes. After all, the two have been liking each other's posts and sparking dating speculation for months. The Daily Mail first reported Holland and Parkes are in a relationship back in May. In fact, the outlet claimed they had been dating for more than three months at that point and were social distancing together.