Tom Holland and Chris Pratt's new Pixar film is a fantasy adventure centered around magic, but it's also a cautionary tale about technology.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Onward stars reflected on what they hope audiences will take away from the film. And one thing they hope is that it inspires people to put down their phones.

As Pratt said, "I think what kids are gonna take away is the same thing they take away from all Pixar movies, which is they'll be delighted, and taken on an adventure and taught some wonderful things about the nature of the world. And specifically in this movie, how magic is giving way to technology a little bit, and if we distance ourselves from the ease of technology, we can find magic in the relationships around us."

As E!'s Carissa Culiner replied, "What's the one thing in the technology world you wish we could get rid of?"

Without missing a beat, Holland said, "Instagram." As Pratt responded, "Twitter."