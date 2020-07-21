How Kobe Bryant's Latest Book Proves He Was a Champion for Mental Health

If given the chance to ask Kobe Bryant just one question, what would it be?

It's an opportunity former Division 1 athlete and PAC-12 champion Victoria Garrick was presented with at the University of Southern California when she was given a microphone in front of the Los Angeles Lakers player back in April 2018.

Instead of reminiscing about NBA championships or Oscar winning projects, Victoria took her moment to ask Kobe for his thoughts on athletes being part of mental health conversations. His answer quickly blew her away.

"I think it's important for athletes to own what they are going through. I think a lot of times we try to tell children, tell young athletes in particular, that you have those thoughts and those feelings, that's weakness. That's bad. You shouldn't be feeling that," Kobe shared. "I think the most important thing is for us to be aware of what's going on in here. Not that it's bad, good and different but it's awareness and once you're aware of it, then you can choose to walk hand-in-hand with it or you can choose to fight it but you're making that decision."

That moment made it clear to Victoria that the world famous athlete was going to impact student athletes for the better thanks to his perspective.